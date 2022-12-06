Here We Snow Again

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the northern half of Montana through Tuesday.

After one round of snow came through Sunday night into Monday with up to a few inches, another round of snow will move through the northern half of Montana Monday night through Tuesday. An arctic boundary will drop temperatures again for the northern half of the state as well. This system coming down from Canada will not push across the state, with the southern half staying warmer and drier. Snow will increase in coverage through Monday night but remain on the lighter side. Tuesday will have on and off snow in the mountains and across the northern half of the state. Some light snow could move through the Helena area in the morning but some sunshine will likely break through the clouds by afternoon. Steadier snow will continue on and off through Tuesday evening for northern Montana especially the Hi-Line. Some areas like the Bear Paw Mountains and the Little Rocky Mountains could see up to a foot. Many areas across the plains will see between 2-5" with little to no snow south of Helena and Highway 12. Highs will range from the 0s up north to the 20s to around 30 farther south on Tuesday. High pressure will move in for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday but the wind will begin to blow across the plains and over the Continental Divide. This will likely blow some snow around. Temperatures will warm into the 20s and 30s for most of the state. Thursday will have increasing clouds through the afternoon. It will be windy over the Divide and Plains again, but little to no wind in the valleys. Highs will stay in the 20s and 30s, still below average. A storm system from the Pacific will spread clouds across the state on Friday with just a few snow showers mainly over the western mountains. Saturday should be fairly quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated snow shower. Sunday into Monday a new storm will move into the West with an increasing chance of snow for Montana. Temperatures through this weekend will be below average but not close to record cold. Looking long range, it's possible Montana gets a good thaw toward the first official day of winter around December 21st.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist