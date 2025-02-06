Here We Snow Again on Friday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Hi-Line through northern and northeast Montana thru Thursday morning.

Another round of snow is headed for Montana as the active and cold February weather will continue for the foreseeable future. The atmospheric river storm has come to an end, but the low pressure that pushed the atmospheric river into Montana and the West is still out in the eastern Pacific. This low pressure will become the next snowmaker for the state. Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with somewhat warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the 0s and 10s, slightly warmer but still pretty cold. A few snow showers will fly over the western mountains. Clouds will increase from the southwest later in the day. Another round of snow will develop Friday as a that Pacific low pressure moves in. This will be a steady accumulation of about 2-6" across central and southern Montana, the Hi-Line will have lighter totals of a coating up to a couple inches. Highs will be back down in the 0s and 10s. This weekend will be cold with highs in the 10s and low 20s. Saturday will be partly cloudy but Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies and some light snow moving in late in the day. Another arctic front will move through the state Sunday night into Monday with more light snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs on Monday will be down in the -0s and 0s. This is the way February is shaping up.

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist