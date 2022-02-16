Here's What's Blowing In Next

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier area and along the Rocky Mountain Front.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for much of north-central Montana.

That was a good little snow over the last few days. Some areas in the lower elevations picked up more than half a foot. That snow maker is moving out but there's no rest for the weary. The next storm moving in will not produce as much snow, but it will produce powerful wind through Thursday. Some gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front could exceed 80mph, with gusts across north-central Montana and on the Continental Divide could gust as high as 65mph. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and very windy but temperatures will moderate some into the 30s and 40s. Snow showers and a light accumulation will occur over the mountains. Strong winds will begin to decrease late Thursday evening into Friday morning. Friday will be a decent day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s to near 50. There will be some colder air up in the northeast corner of the state with highs there in the 20s and 30s. This weekend is Presidents' Day Weekend and there will be big changes from the start to the end of the weekend. Saturday will have increasing clouds but it will be windy and mild. Highs will reach the 40s and low 50s. Wind gusts could top 50mph. Major changes being overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as an arctic cold front moves through the state. Sunday a more significant snow storm is likely with a chance at several inches of accumulating snow. This storm will likely have a surge of arctic air. Temperatures could drop below zero later Monday into Monday night and Tuesday morning. Arctic air could linger into Wednesday of next week. While the heaviest accumulation will likely be through Sunday, areas of light snow will continue through Monday into Tuesday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist