High pressure bringing sunshine and some areas of degraded air quality Tuesday

Bust out those sunglasses! We're looking at warm-ish weather and sunshine across the Treasure State Tuesday! This high pressure is contributing to worsening air quality in some areas due to inversions.

Temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s throughout Montana today due to a dominating weather pattern of high pressure circulating the western U.S. and even western Canada.

KTVH

This high pressure is contributing to the formations of inversions in the valleys western Montana. We are seeing some degraded air quality in several cities due to this, as warm air passes over top the mountains and cooler air stagnates on valley floors. If you are a sensitive individual, limit outdoor exposure. We may also see foggy conditions over the next few days as this pattern plays out.

Temperatures take a dive Wednesday into Thursdays - that's when many of us will see widespread highs in the 30s. Brrr!! However, this cool down is brief. We'll warm right back into the 40s and even 50s over the weekend.

Pacific moisture is set to push into Montana. Friday morning we could see some snow in the Rockies with another push Sunday/Monday. Temperatures are too warm for widespread snow in the valleys with this system.

KTVH