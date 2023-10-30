High pressure keeps conditions mild to kick off the week

Happy Monday - we're waking up to lots of sunshine on deck across the state as high pressure dominates the forecast area.

Strong winds will be clocked in central and eastern Montana today as this warmer air moves in to replace the cooler air that impacted us last week and through the weekend. We're looking at west winds up to 15mph with gusts even stronger. Winds die down tonight and become more variable and light through tomorrow.

KTVH

Our Halloween forecast does not look so spooky...we'll have lots of sunshine tomorrow and above normal temps with highs in the mid-40s in Helena and Great Falls.

We get a return of pacific moisture Thursday and we are expecting showers to track into Montana through the weekend. Snow will be concentrated towards higher elevations with this system since temperatures aren't quite as cold as they were last week.

KTVH