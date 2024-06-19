High Temps Sunday Will Be 50-60 Degrees Warmer

Montana is still feeling the effects of a late spring storm with record lows, morning frost and thunderstorms. In just a few days temperatures will be significantly warmer for the first weekend of summer. Thursday is the first day of summer and highs will warm into the 70s to near 80. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Friday will have more thunderstorm activity across the state with highs in the 70s. The first weekend of summer will be a toasty one with highs in the 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s. An isolated storm is possible in the Sunday afternoon heat. A weak and dry cold front will go through Sunday night with Monday cooling back off into the 70s and 80s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist