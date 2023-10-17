High winds trigger warnings Tuesday

It's all about the wind today! Strong west winds pick up mid-morning and last throughout the day Tuesday making it uncomfortable outside. Expect chilly conditions as you head out the door with some areas of isolated rain showers.

Wind Warnings are in effect for counties in central Montana where wind speeds will ramp up to 40-50mph mid-day with gusts up to 70mph by mid-day. Isolated wind gusts approaching 80mph are possible in wind prone locations along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front.

Plan for driving difficulty on winding roads and highway corridors today - especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. Loose debris could go flying today and power outages may occur. Be aware of your surroundings!

A High Wind Advisory is in effect for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, West Glacier and Butte/Blackfoot regions. Flathead Lake will see strong wave activity. Winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Strong winds will migrate towards eastern Montana this evening calming things down for Thursday. We're looking at unseasonably warm conditions Thursday, Friday and a pleasant weekend ahead.

