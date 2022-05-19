Hold on to your hats

Though big weather changes are on the horizon, most of Thursday should be comfortable and enjoyable for the state of Montana. However, there are already several watches/warnings in place as of Thursday morning. Those are:

WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana for Thursday and Friday.

HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier area for Wednesday and Thursday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Fergus County.

WIND ADVISORY has been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide.

A storm that will begin fueled by a low-pressure system dropping straight out of the north, will arrive in the treasure state bringing rain, snow, and notably strong winds. Though most of Thursday will be comfortable for Helena and Great Falls, winds will increase throughout the day, pairing with highs in the low 50s for most of central/southwest Montana. During the afternoon as our wind shifts to the north, the potential will be ripe for several things to occur; including: widespread precipitation, and measurable snow for the mountains and foothills, especially on the Rocky Mountain Front and the Central Montana mountains. Precipitation will decrease on Friday as the system exits the area, but a few thunderstorms will be possible in Southwest Montana. The pattern remains unsettled through the weekend, but below normal temperatures will begin to rebound. Wet weather looks to be looming for Sunday as well; and looking forward to memorial day weekend; it appears that may be wet as well. Remember to stay tuned in to KTVH and #StormTrackerWeather to receive the latest and most pressing weather information. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

