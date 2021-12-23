Holiday Weather: More Naughty Than Nice

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the East Glacier area into Friday.

What a beautiful winter day! Too bad most of the holiday week will be nothing like it. It was nice to have sunshine and above average temperatures, and that will continue for part of Thursday. After the day starts out fairly quiet and mild, a cold front will slice through the state with scattered snow showers and the possibility of a light accumulation. A burst of heavy snow is possible in the afternoon and evening with the passing of the front. Temperatures will start to get cold, falling back into the 0s and 10s for lows Thursday night. Friday will have some snow in the western mountains and across the southern half of Montana. Highs will only be in the 10s and 20s. Christmas Day will be cold and mostly cloudy. Snow will fall through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the 0s and 10s up north, with 20s for central and southern areas. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, areas of light snow will fall throughout the state, and highs will only be in the -0s to 0s. High temperatures across much of the state will be below 0 for Monday. Another round of snow is likely for Monday and Monday night. The entire week between Christmas and New Year's will be very, very cold as arctic high pressure will dominate. Many days will have highs in the -0s and -10s, with lows reaching -20 to -30, and wind chill values could be as cold as -50. This pattern likely will continue through the new year.

Stay warm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist