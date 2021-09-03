Holiday Weekend Heating Up

Labor Day Weekend might be considered the unofficial end of summer, but mother nature has other plans. Temperatures will be on the rise and then stay warm through the holiday and most of next week. While this is welcome news for being outdoors this weekend, the fire danger will be on the rise. So as you're out enjoying the warm late summer conditions, please use caution to not start a fire. Friday will be warmer with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm mainly down near Interstate 90, but most of the state should be dry. This weekend is Labor Day Weekend and the weather looks almost perfect. Temperatures will be warm in the 80s and low 90s, so summer is not over with yet. The wind could be gusty, especially on Sunday, which means the fire danger will be very high. Some fires in southwest Montana have come back to life with the recent dry and windy weather. There does not appear to be much moisture anytime soon. Each day that it does not rain, the fire danger creeps right back up. So please be careful with your weekend outdoor plans.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

