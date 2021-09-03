Watch
Weather

Actions

Holiday Weekend Heating Up

items.[0].videoTitle
Special.png
AQ.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 6:06 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 20:29:39-04

Labor Day Weekend might be considered the unofficial end of summer, but mother nature has other plans. Temperatures will be on the rise and then stay warm through the holiday and most of next week. While this is welcome news for being outdoors this weekend, the fire danger will be on the rise. So as you're out enjoying the warm late summer conditions, please use caution to not start a fire. Friday will be warmer with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm mainly down near Interstate 90, but most of the state should be dry. This weekend is Labor Day Weekend and the weather looks almost perfect. Temperatures will be warm in the 80s and low 90s, so summer is not over with yet. The wind could be gusty, especially on Sunday, which means the fire danger will be very high. Some fires in southwest Montana have come back to life with the recent dry and windy weather. There does not appear to be much moisture anytime soon. Each day that it does not rain, the fire danger creeps right back up. So please be careful with your weekend outdoor plans.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere