Holiday Weekend Ice & Snow Possible

It's Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend and two small-ish storms will impact the state. One wave of low pressure will come through early in the weekend, another late in the weekend. While these two storms are not powerful systems, they will bring a return of frozen precipitation to parts of the state. Parts of north-central Montana have had two separate freezing rain events in the last week and Saturday morning could have another light icing event. Just a little light freezing rain, rain, and snow will move through and out by Saturday afternoon but things could be slick early in the day. After the Saturday system, cooler temperatures will move in with increasing clouds on Sunday. Highs will be more in the 30s. Another wave of low pressure will move into the state late Sunday with a chance at light snow. Some light snow or flurries will continue through Sunday night into Monday morning but a significant accumulation is unlikely. Up to 1-2" is possible with highs in the 20s and 30s. Another front with a snow showers is possible late next week with more snow the following weekend. The end of January looks more like the way January should be with several chances at snow and colder temperatures.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist