Holiday Weekend - Like A Fine Wine

The holiday weekend will be like a fine wine, getting better with age. A rare, mainly dry Memorial Day Weekend is likely for Montana. There has not been a dry Memorial Day Weekend for years. However, a few places stand the chance at a couple showers, but overall the weather will be nearly perfect when all is said and done. Friday night's temperatures will be a little chilly with a frost or freeze possible in some areas. After, gardens are likely safe to start as a big warmup in on the way. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to around 70. West wind will gust up to 25mph. A few isolated showers may develop over the mountains and across northeast Montana in the afternoon but most of the state will be dry. Sunday will be mostly sunny and gorgeous with highs in the 70s. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to around 80. Temperatures will be even warmer next week, as even a few 90s could pop up by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

