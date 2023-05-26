Holiday Weekend Starts Wet, Ends Sunny

Memorial Day Weekend is here and the weather will not be that unusual as most of these holidays historically are wet. Thunderstorms will continue to move through the state over the next several days and heavy downpours are likely with the storms. Heavier rain with thunderstorms across eastern Montana could lead to flooding there, and this is also where there is a greater chance of strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind. While the weekend starts out very wet, cloudy and cool, there will be some drying through the holiday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms. If you're planning on being outside, plan on having wet weather in the afternoon and evening. Mountain temperatures may cool into the 40s in heavy showers, but elsewhere highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy to start but scattered thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few isolated thunderstorms as a front moves through the state. Highs will be in the 70s and Memorial Day should be the driest day, although central and southern areas will have some isolated storms. The warm and wet pattern will continue into the beginning of June.

Be safe and remember to appreciate the ultimate sacrifice some people made for our country.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

