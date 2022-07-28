Hot Air Headed Our way

Ugh. Here comes the heat. A large dome of heat that has been sitting over the Pacific Coast is heading toward Montana for the next several days. I hope you enjoyed the relatively cooler weather recently, because temperatures will be above average for the final weekend of July and the beginning of August. As the flow switches from the north to the southwest of the next few days, temperatures will be on the rise and a little monsoon moisture from the desert southwest will move in as well. Some of that thunderstorm activity will spread east on Friday with scattered boomers making their way across western and central Montana through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be warmer in the 90s for most areas. The final weekend of July will be hot with highs in the 90s to around 100 with temperatures coming close to record levels. Most of the weekend will be clear dry as high pressure should suppress monsoon moisture to the south. Monday could be a very high fire danger day with highs in the 90s, low humidity, and strong west wind. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible with a trough moving through the state. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, warm and dry with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms will sweep across the state around Wednesday or Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms, increased wind and temperatures, will lead to the likelihood of new wildfire starts. Please be careful!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist