Hot But At Least It's Not Smoky

Do you see any smoke on the map or in the sky? Wildfire smoke continues to be at a minimum across most of Montana and the northern Rockies. This is making for good air quality. Last week's and weekend's thunderstorms did create several new wildfire starts here in Montana. The Cannon Fire in the Bob Marshall Wilderness may grow and emit more smoke, especially since it will be allowed to burn. However, even though temperatures will be hot this week, there does not appear to be much wind or any thunderstorms. Without thunderstorms, lightning is not a threat, but don't drop your guard. The fire danger will remain high and human-caused wildfires could take off quickly, changing the air quality. Tuesday will be a hot and dry day with a little afternoon breeze up to 15mph. Highs will mainly be in the low to mid 90s under clear skies. Wednesday will be somewhat cooler with a north breeze up to 15mph. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some areas of eastern Montana will cool down into the mid 80s for highs. Thursday will be very similar, with some cooler air over eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. Friday will be in the 80s and low 90s with a few isolated thunderstorms west of the Continental Divide. That moisture will start to spread east on Saturday with some isolated thunderstorms east of the Continental Divide out into central Montana. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90. Sunday will have a few more scattered storms over western and southern Montana. Highs will be in the 80s. There is a good chance for widespread thunderstorms producing a nice rain on both Monday and Tuesday. There is a possibility of a period of light to moderate rain as an area of low pressure drops south out of Canada with some cooler temperatures as well. This system could break the current heat that has lasted some time.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist