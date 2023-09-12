Hot day ahead with low-pressure activity hitting tonight

Tuesday morning kicks off on a partly cloudy note ahead of a low-pressure system making its way towards Montana.

High temperatures sit in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout Montana today despite this change.

Tonight, light rain showers will develop in southwestern Montana and overnight both Helena and Great Falls will see about a 20% chance of rain. Some isolated storms could develop as well.

The wind will be picking up this afternoon in western Montana ahead of this system. Expect west and southwest winds blowing 5-15 mph with gusts even higher through the evening.

Tomorrow will bring light showers and isolated t-storms to central Montana. We maintain a 30% chance in Helena and Great Falls. High temperatures will cool into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with this low pressure.

KTVH