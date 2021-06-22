Watch
Hot, Dry, and Breezy

Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 10:32:05-04

A ridge of high pressure will remain in control of today's forecast. As a result, the temperatures will heat up into the 80s and 90s. In addition to the temperatures heating up, breezy conditions and relative humidity dropping to as low as 15% will elevate the fire concern across the state. A weak disturbance moves through the ridge during the afternoon/evening bringing a few showers and a possible thunderstorm or two to southwest Montana. The shower activity will continue into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Wednesday, a few disturbances will move through the ridge and bring showers and thunderstorms to south-central and southeast Montana. A cold front is also on track to swing south from Canada Wednesday night into Thursday, cooling the temperatures, and bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms to north-central and northeast Montana.

Thursday will not be as warm or sunny. Behind the passage of the front, daytime highs will cool to the 70s and 80s. The skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be likely across the area.

Friday through the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build back into the area and warm the temperatures to the 80s and 90s.

Looking ahead into next week, daytime highs will soar back into the 90s and triple digits.

Have a great day.
A.R. 😊

