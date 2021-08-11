Hot, Dry, and Windy Weather Raises Wildfire Concerns

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for south-central and southeast Montana until 10 pm.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake until Midnight.

Another cold front will drop down from Canada and kick up the wind. The combination of hot temperatures, low humidity, dry and windy conditions have warranted the National Weather Service to extend the Red Flag Warning into tonight. West winds are expected to gusts up to 40 mph at times, and the high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

Thursday's temperatures will be a touch cooler behind the passage of Wednesday's front, and the wind will be on the light side. Daytimes highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

Hot weather builds back in on Friday. The highs will climb into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s.

Looking ahead into the weekend, prepare for extreme heat. By Saturday, the high temperatures will come close to the triple digits, and records will likely be challenged. Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny and hot. The ridge that will contribute to hot temperatures over the next few days will begin to break down, allowing a period of breezy to windy conditions.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

