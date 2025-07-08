Hot, Dry & Windy like July

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of north-central Montana for Tuesday afternoon through Wedneday evening.

After a refreshingly cool holiday weekend, more typical July heat will build across the state with stronger wind and lower humidity. Fire danger will increase as well and parts of the state could be looking at a RED FLAG WARNING. The good news is another cooldown is coming with the potential of some wetting rain. Actually the rest of July could be like this, with temperatures getting hot but not staying hot for long as Canadian cold fronts bring the temps back down with a chance of moisture too. Tuesday will be a hot one with highs in the 90s for most of the state. West wind will gust up to 20-25mph. An isolated thunderstorm or two will pop up in southwest Montana through the afternoon. Wednesday will be very similar with highs in the 90s, gusts to 30-35mph, low humidity and isolated thunderstorms. A few isolated thunderstorms could impact the Helena and Great Falls areas later in the day. Just as the heat really gets going, a cold front will move through the state on Thursday with increasing clouds and showers/storms. Highs will range from the 60s around Cut Bank and East Glacier, to the 70s to around 80 elsewhere. Showers and thunderstorms will be more concentrated across the plains, but a few could move down off the Continental Divide. While lightning strikes are possible, a wetting rain is also possible. Temperatures on Thursday night could get down into the 40s. Friday will be sunny with the exception of a few departing clouds and showers across eastern Montana. Highs will be comfortable in the 70s to mid 80s. This weekend will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 80s to near 90 on Saturday, and Sunday will have highs in the 90s. Yet another cooldown with is likely later Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist