Hot & Hazy Weekend

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for parts of northern, central and eastern Montana through the weekend.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for parts of northern, central and eastern Montana through the weekend.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of northern, central and southwest Montana through the weekend.

The dog days of summer are upon us and this weekend will be hot and hazy with a few thunderstorms offering some relief from the heat, but adding to the fire danger. The final weekend and week of July will be very hot, dry, windy, smoky, with high wildland fire danger for most of Montana. There are so many public events being held outside through the weekend, so please find ways to stay cool and hydrated. The fire danger will be bad through the weekend, and wildfire smoke from Washington, Oregon and British Columbia will likely fill our skies. Please be careful not to start a wildland fire here in Montana because it will grow quickly in these conditions. The Last Chance Stampede and Fair, Central Montana Fair, Red Ants Pants as well as the State Fair will be going on through the weekend, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated while out enjoying those events. Saturday will be hot and windy with high fire danger. A few isolated thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon close to Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown, and other areas in central Montana. Highs will be in the 90s and low 100s. Sunday will be hot, dry and windy with high fire danger. Highs will be slightly cooler, down in the 90s. Hot temperatures, little to no moisture, and continued high fire danger will last into next week.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist