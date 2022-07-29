Hotter'n a Blister Bug in a Pepper Patch

It's too hot to trot. A little hot under the collar? Hot off the press! If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen! The final weekend of July will be hot with highs in the 90s to around 100 with temperatures coming close to record levels. Most of the weekend will be clear dry as high pressure should suppress monsoon moisture to the south. Monday could be a very high fire danger day with highs in the 90s, low humidity, and strong west wind. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible with a trough moving through the state. Tuesday, there is a good chance for widespread thunderstorms producing rain, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s west and central Montana, 90s farther east. Some monsoon moisture that has been producing flooding in the southwestern United States will be drawn up into Montana. It's likely these storms will be nice and wet. Wednesday will be drier and windy. Highs will be in the 80s with wind gusting up to 25-30mph. Another front with monsoon moisture will come through on Thursday with a good chance at wetting thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be much more comfortable in the 70s and 80s.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist