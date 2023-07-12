Hottest Yet Heading This Way

Temperatures so far this summer have been fairly moderate but that's about to change as some of the hottest weather so far in 2023 is coming. That's a few days away, until then temperatures will be comfortable and close to average. Thursday another low pressure system will kick off a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning with stronger thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs again will be in the 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms across central and northern Montana. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Saturday will have isolated thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s, so nice summer weather continues. Sunday should be a drier and warmer day with highs in the 80s to near 90. Early next week it could be the hottest so far this year with highs in the mid to upper 90s on Monday. Isolated thunderstorms will pop Monday afternoon with wind and low humidity in what could be a Red Flag Warning day. A cold front will drop temperatures a bit on Tuesday down into the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and dry with highs in the 80s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist