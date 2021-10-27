Howling Wind Blows Across Montana

That was a wicked wind that blew across the state on Wednesday. Some gusts topped 60mph. Wind coupled with chilly temps and showers of rain and snow made it a bit uncomfortable outside. The weather will remain active over the next few days ahead of what will be the coldest airmass of the season so far. Thursday will be unsettled with some light rain showers in the lower elevations and a mix of rain and snow in the higher terrain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Friday will start out warm and windy with some sunshine. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s for most areas. Some places in eastern Montana could hit 70. Clouds will increase with a cold front moving through the state Friday afternoon and night. Rain showers will change to snow showers even in the lower elevations. A light accumulation up to 2" is possible in the lower elevations. By Saturday afternoon, most of the snow should stop with increasing sunshine. In spite of that sunshine, highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday is Halloween, and the day will be sunny and cold. Highs will likely stay in the 30s. By "trick or treat" time in the afternoon and evening, temperatures will fall into the 20s. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the 0s and 10s, so bundle up! Cold temperatures will continue into early next week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s. Another round of light snow is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist