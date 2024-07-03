Hurricane Beryl hours from striking Jamaica as major hurricane

Hurricane Beryl is expected to reach Jamaica on Wednesday as the Category 4 hurricane charges through the Caribbean.

As of early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Beryl had top sustained winds of 145 mph, down from its peak intensity of 165 mph on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center said the center of Beryl will either pass directly over Jamaica or narrowly miss the coast. Beryl is expected to be at or close to major hurricane status when it impacts Jamaica.

At its peak intensity, Beryl was the strongest July hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin.

The National Hurricane Center said after Beryl hits Jamaica, it will head toward the Cayman Islands. Then, it will continue west toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Forecasters said there is still considerable uncertainty over Beryl's intensity in the coming days. Wind shear is expected to cause Beryl to weaken, but not all computerized forecast models agree on how much of a factor wind shear will be.

NOAA Satellite image of Hurricane Beryl early Wednesday morning.

Forecasters, however, are confident that Beryl will have significant and potentially life-threatening impacts to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Mexico in the coming days.

"Devastating hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge,

and damaging waves are expected in portions of Jamaica beginning this afternoon and in the Cayman Islands early on Thursday," the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday. "Residents in these areas should listen to local government and emergency management officials for preparedness and/or evacuation orders."

Jamaica issues Wednesday curfew

Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared a disaster for Jamaica and implemented a nationwide curfew effective from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"This is to ensure the safety of everyone during the passage of the storm and to prevent any movement with the intent to carry out criminal activity," the prime minister said.