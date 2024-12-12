I Want Snow Too, Anna

Little Anna's first experience with snow started with a tear but she quickly grew to love it and was all smiles. Snow probably won't make Anna cry again but the lack thereof may make her and snow lovers out there tear up. It's been dry and mild for most of the state with the exception of far northeast Montana where arctic air has gripped that part of the state for weeks. Overall the snow has been below normal for most areas east of the Continental Divide. Technically it still is fall as winter does not officially begin until December 21st. Thursday will be a partly cloudy and dry day for most of the state. Clouds will increase across western Montana through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 10s in northeast Montana to the 30s and 40s elsewhere. Friday will be similar with partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures farther east. The colder air will leave eastern Montana on Saturday as a new storm approaches with a broad southwest flow that will warm most of the state up into the 40s. Western Montana will have some scattered snow showers as the storm moves in from the west. The weak storm will move across Montana Saturday night into Sunday morning with some snow in the mountains and the possibility of some rain showers across the plains. A bit of ice or freezing rain is also possible, but this storm does not have a lot of moisture. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, windy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Snow will not accumulate more than a coating in the lower elevations and just a couple inches in the mountains. Another minor storm is possible late Monday night into Tuesday with light snow but heavy accumulation and arctic air are unlikely anytime soon. This pattern of mild and dry weather may continue into Christmas. It's looking more like a warm Christmas than a white Christmas.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist