If you're looking for sunshine on St. Patrick's Day, look no further

On Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will continue to build and give off sunny skies, above-average temperatures, and mostly dry conditions. A slight breeze is expected at times in portions of north-central Montana. Today's high temperatures will be five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday's highs.

On Thursday the wind will begin to pick up in portions of north-central Montana. As the wind ramps up, so will the temperatures. The high temperatures will hit the 60s for the first time this year in portions of southwest, and west-central Montana. (Fun Fact: Missoula hit 60 degrees Sunday, March 14th, for the first time since Nov. 5th)

Friday, a cold front will pass and kick off late showers, an increase in cloud cover, and breezy to windy conditions. Behind the front, daytime highs in western Montana will only reach the upper 40s. A ahead of the front, daytime highs will warm to the upper 60s, and portions of eastern Montana highs will climb to the low 70s. Record warmth will be likely for some areas on Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy it while you can because it will be short-lived.

The first day of spring will bring morning precipitation, breezy to windy conditions, and daytime highs will cool nearly 20 degrees in some areas.

Sunday, dry conditions will return to the state.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊