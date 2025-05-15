Impressive Rain Totals Continue to Add Up

Just this week some places in Montana have had 2-3" of rain, and for the month some areas have had over 5". That's wet. The heaviest precipitation has fallen over central and southern Montana, with lighter amounts up north. Although there have been heavy rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday, the storm system responsible for all the recent wet weather is on the move. A new weak low pressure will move toward the state on Friday continuing the unsettled pattern but it will not be as stormy as recent days. A bigger storm will move in for the later half of the weekend with another round of soaking rain and mountain snow. Friday will start out partly cloudy with increasing clouds through the morning into the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through the state. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s. Saturday will start out dry with some sunshine but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Another big storm will move through the state on Sunday with widespread rain and mountain snow. It will be cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. There is potential for more than an inch of rain for parts of the state. Some heavier rain should move up into northern Montana too. The storm will clear through Monday. Next week will warm up with a few days of scattered showers and storms. Overall, it looks warmer and a little drier heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist