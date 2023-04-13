Impressive Spring Snowstorm Winds Down

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Big Sandy Creek in northern Montana near Havre, for the Milk River near Harlem through Glasgow, and for Beaver Creek near Hinsdale through the weekend.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for much of northern and central Montana.

A WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY expire at midnight.

A big spring storm has produced as much as 12" of snow and nearly 1" of liquid equivalent, which will likely lead to more flooding over the coming days. The storm is slowly moving out and the snow will diminish through the night into Friday morning. An additional few inches will accumulate in the mountains and out the Hi-Line through northeast Montana. Overnight lows will drop below freezing which will slow the melt down although flooding still is a major concern along the Hi-Line. Any roads that were wet could become icy as temperatures drop into the 10s and 20s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widespread mixed showers in the lower elevations with snow in the mountains through the afternoon into the evening, highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will modify back into the 50s and 60s this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Expect water to rise again across creeks and low laying areas. Next week there will be more rain showers and chances for snow. Monday will be a showery day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday will be cooler, possibly cold enough for a mix of rain and snow in the lower elevations. The higher terrain will have some accumulating snow. Wednesday will be a showery day with scattered rain and snow showers. Thursday will turn cooler with a chance at light snow even in the lower elevations. This wet weather is great for the drought and for upcoming fire season, but it will ensure that areas of flooding continue.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist