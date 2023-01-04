In a Fog to Start 2023

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Hi-Line and eastern Montana.

2023 is off to a quiet start for most of the state. The worst weather conditions are up in northeast Montana where areas of dense, freezing fog have persisted. The fog is making it difficult to see in areas and creating icy conditions. The fog and moisture freeze on all surfaces including the roads. There have not been many complaints otherwise as the first few days of 2023 have been quiet with a good amount of sunshine. This pattern should continue, something very different from the final two months of 2022. Overall much of the state is mild and quiet and this pattern should last for most if not all of January. A ridge of high pressure will persist over the northern Rockies and southwestern Canada. The storm track will be farther to our south and to the north of the state. Temperatures will be quite moderate and little to no snow will fall. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with moderate to mild conditions across the state. Some fog will persist across northeast Montana into the afternoon, but everywhere else will be quiet and pleasant for January. A storm system moving in from the Pacific will spread some clouds across the state on Thursday but most areas will not see any precipitation. Highs will be in the 30s. A bit, a touch, a little moisture in the form of snow will move across southwest Montana on Friday with a coating up to a couple inches possible for places like Helena, Butte and Dillon. Most of the state will not see snow. Highs will top out in the 30s. The first weekend of 2023 will be quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs. This weather pattern will continue through most of next week as well. Some minor changes are possible around Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend with a chance at a little snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist