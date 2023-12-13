In & Out of a Fog

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for the Helena Valley through Wednesday morning.

While the plains are warmer with more wind, the valleys of western Montana have inversions trapping colder temperatures and moisture resulting in dense fog. If you did not get out of the Helena Valley on Tuesday, you'd never know that most of the state had sunshine and a pretty nice conditions. Where the dense fog persists overnight, there will be areas of ice on the roads and certainly in the trees as the moisture freezes on pretty much everything. If you do not live in a valley (or a bowl) fog should not be an issue for you. Inversions will continue in the western valleys while a chinook wind will increase across the plains on Wednesday. This usually creates quite the diversity between the two geographical locations. Valleys like Helena, Missoula and Kalispell will stay in the 30s for highs with little to no wind. Meanwhile the plains like Great Falls and Lewistown will be warmer and windy. Highs will reach the 40s to around 50 with a stronger southwest wind up to 30mph. Thursday will be partly cloudy and a very weak storm may kick off a few flurries for the mountains Thursday afternoon but most of the state will be dry. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s. Another high pressure will move in for Friday and the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. Saturday will be a mostly sunny and warm one with highs in the 40s for the valleys, but 50s to near 60 for the plains. A strong chinook wind will howl across the Continental Divide and out over the plains with gusts possibly topping 50mph. A weak front will move through for Sunday with less wind and highs mainly in the 40s. Next week starts out dry as well, and there may be one storm several days before Christmas that give parts of the state a slight chance at a white Christmas. Be good and maybe Santa will deliver...

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist