In The Air Tonight

Damaging winds in excess of 50 mph will occur across the region, high wind warnings are in affect early this morning. Impacts include tree damage, unsecured objects could be thrown, downed power lines, and dangerous crosswind for high profile vehicles. There will be periodic re-intensification of wind in areas Monday night due to the building of high-elevation snow showers. Snow squalls are a serious threat with sudden reduction of visibility and rapid cooling of the surface with the winds, this causes freeze-ups on roadways. Atmospheric conditions will become unstable behind the cold front this afternoon. Keep a close eye on that area for thunderstorm development. If these thunderstorms do occur, they would increase the probability for damaging winds, even further, in their path. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

