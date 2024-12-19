In the Wake of a Wind Storm

One of the worst wind storms of 2024 blew out of Montana on Thursday leaving a trail of damage and destruction as most of the state saw gusts between 50-80mph. Trees were knocked down across the state and some people spent Thursday cleaning up and collecting their garbage cans from the neighbor's yard. But what a difference a day makes as most of the state had much lighter wind or even calm conditions. While the wind will increase over the next few days, there will not be any wind events like that again anytime soon. Friday is the final day of autumn. Northeast Montana will again be cold but the rest of the state will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. The wind will be strong across the Rocky Mountain Front and northern plains including Great Falls. Helena will have little to no wind. Saturday is officially the first day of winter but most of the state will be partly cloudy and mild. An inversion should keep Helena's temperature in the 40s, but Great Falls will be in the 50s to near 60. Cold air in the 20s will continue to grip northeast Montana. Saturday night a weak system will spread some rain and snow showers across central and southern areas. The mountains could pick up a few inches with little accumulation in the lower elevations. The storm will quickly move away on Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies, windy conditions, and highs in the 40s to near 50. Mild conditions will continue for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 with partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Christmas Eve a weak system will move through the state with a slight chance for some snow through the night into early Christmas morning. Christmas day will start out mostly cloudy with a few lingering areas of snow that will move out quickly in the morning, the rest of the day will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 40s for most of the state. After Christmas and more toward the end of the year, a more significant weather pattern may take place with active storms and the potential for colder air. Winter is coming...

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist