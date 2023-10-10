Incoming! Stormy conditions ramp up Tuesday as cold front heads towards Montana

Early Tuesday morning more clouds and some isolated showers trek into western Montana bringing some areas like Bozeman, Butte and even Helena some light precipitation. Can you feel a chill in the air? High temperatures drop about 10 degrees today and continue to cool through mid-week.

A cold is on deck to push into western Montana this afternoon bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms that ramp up through the evening. Wind will increase with this cold air migration along the plains today and in SW Montana right after 12PM with west winds up to 20mph and gusts up to 30mph. Cloud cover will also increase through the day and we're looking at overcast conditions within the rocky mountains.

We wake up Wednesday to widespread precipitation and cooler temperatures across the board. Over the coming days, as temperatures drop, expect to see more snow in the higher elevations - generally above 7000-8000 feet.

