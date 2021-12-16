Incoming Wind Chill Values

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect tonight for northeast Montana.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for most of north-central Montana for Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of western and central Montana for Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The coldest airmass of the season producing dangerous wind chill values will move in with another round of snow. This weather pattern is much more typical of this time of year with cold, wind and snow. Temperatures will fall even farther than they did on Wednesday, which was a pretty chilly day. Clouds will increase across the state from west to east through the day, as another minor storm will approaches. Snow showers will increase over the western mountains first and then out into central Montana through the night into Friday morning. Another light accumulation up to a couple inches will fall in the lower elevations by Friday morning, with the mountains picking up nearly 6". Wind and crashing temperatures will create wind chills down to -30 for north-central Montana Thursday night and Friday. Sunshine will increase through the day but temperatures will stay cold in the 0s and 10s for highs, with a few 20s father southwest. The active pattern continues into this weekend as another round of strong wind is likely on Saturday. Highs will be a little warmer in the 30s and 40s. West wind could gust as high as 40-50mph, so while the wind will not be as strong as earlier in December, there will be another couple days of moderately strong wind. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and wind up to 30mph. Highs will be colder in the 20s and 30s. Monday will start off the work week chilly with highs in the 10s and 20s, but it will be mostly sunny. Overall, temperatures should stay fairly cold all the way through Christmas with a chance at flurries or light snow creating a dusting from time to time. Right around the holiday or shortly after, an arctic airmass could move in with subzero temperatures.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist