Incredibly Healthy Mountain Snowpack

The current snow-water equivalent in the mountains is nothing short of incredible. This is such good news heading into the summer months. While wildfire season is inevitable, this is certainly good news for the higher terrain. Showers, thunderstorms and steady rain will impact parts if not all of Montana through the weekend into early next week. With more precipitation and snowmelt coming from the mountains, Montana's rivers, creeks and reservoirs will be filling up. These waterways have been very low in part because the high mountain snowpack has not really occurred yet. Watch the young children and pets around any cold and fast moving water. Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of the state. Highs will stay close to average in the 60s and 70s. The first weekend of June looks rather wet for most of the state. Showers and thunderstorms will increase on Saturday afternoon, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be a wet day for most of Montana with widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. The mountains will be soggy and cool, snow levels could drop below 6000' late in the evening. Wet weather should continue through Sunday night into Monday. Gradually the weather will dry out and warm up through next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist