Invisible Force

After a weekend in which many places across central and western Montana saw their first decent snow accumulation of the season, the system has pulled well off to the east. That leaves most of Montana dry and calm as we hit Wednesday. Areas to the west and southwest of the Continental Divide could see more moisture on Wednesday and Thursday, possibly snow accumulation as well. A High Wind Warning is in place for areas along the northern rocky mountain front and the high line. Thursday and Friday will be very gusty for those particular areas, but Helena most likely won't see winds as strong. After a breezy and crisp Halloween; moisture will drop into the state for next Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly dropping more snow around central Montana. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnnessen -