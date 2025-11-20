Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
It Does Snow in Montana

Just a little light snow fell in parts of Montana, coating the ground. Mild and dry weather will return through the weekend but changes are coming before Thanksgiving.
Much colder air is highly likely and there's a chance for some light snow before and right after Thanksgiving. The end of November and beginning of December will be much different than the last several weeks. Wednesday night will be a chilly night with lows in the 10s and 20s. Thursday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, light wind and highs in the 40s and 50s. The wind returns to the plains on Friday but the sun will continue to be bright. Gusts could top 40mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will top out in the 50s. This weekend will be dry, partly cloudy and mild. Highs will stay above average in the 50s. Monday will be mostly cloudy, mild and windy ahead of a cold front that will change the recent pattern. Much colder air will arrive for Tuesday with some snow showers. Right now travel conditions on Wednesday do not look bad for Montana. It should be quite cold but mainly dry through Thanksgiving.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

