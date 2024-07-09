It Feels That Hot, But That's An Error

It is not 125 degrees in Helena even though it might feel that hot. Over the next few days, record heat is likely with afternoon highs around 100 degrees. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the year so far as afternoon temperatures reach the upper 90s and low 100s. West wind will increase to 15mph in the afternoon, drying vegetation out more and leading to increased fire danger. Thursday will be hot, dry and breezy with highs again near 100. A weak front will drop south on Friday cooling temperatures off by a few degrees but it will still be hot. Highs will be in the 90s. This weekend will be hot but a few isolated thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies should keep temperatures in the 90s. Isolated thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday could provide some briefly cooler air with rainfall. These thunderstorms will not be dry, but lightning could reach out beyond the areas of rain that could spark new wildfires. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Monday as well. This heat likely will continue until the final week of July, so this heat wave could last more than 2 weeks. Remember to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off. Check on your neighbors and pets.

Stay cool,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist