It's a 49 Hour Weekend!

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend as we "fall back" making it the longest 2 day weekend of the year. Saturday night we get an extra hour of sleep, but remember the sun sets an hour earlier on Sunday. The first weekend of November will have another storm come in from the Pacific. Saturday will have increasing clouds through the morning and afternoon showers in the lower elevations, snow showers up high. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday will be a little unsettled with rain and snow showers through the morning and partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. It will be breezy with highs in the 40s and 50s. The weather over the next week or so will be more typical of the season. There will be snow in the mountains and rain or snow in the lower elevations Monday into Tuesday, but the rest of the week looks fairly dry with high pressure moving in.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist