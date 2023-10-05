It's going to be chilly tonight! Widespread frost potential ahead of weekend warmup

Some low pressure remains in Montana Thursday keeping our temperatures mild and fall-like with cold overnight conditions.

We're right on par with average in the Helena area with a high of 64 degrees and partly sunny skies. Great Falls is a little cooler with a high of 56. Eastern Montana will see even cooler conditions today with highs generally reaching the 50s and a strong breeze through the evening.

Tonight's temps drop across the state. We're going to hover around the mid-20s to the mid-30s in many of our towns meaning there's a widespread frost potential or even hard freeze tonight. It'd be a good idea to pull in those backyard crops or throw a sheet over them to protect them from these conditions.

It's going to get nice this weekend as we get involved with the ridge of high pressure building over the western United States. We'll see sunshine and above normal temps reaching the high 70s Saturday/Sunday.

