It's Not All Picturesque

A HIGH WIND WARNING for northeast Montana will expire at 9pm.

A RED FLAG WARNING for northeast Montana will expire at 7pm.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY for Fort Peck Reservoir will expire at 9pm.

For most of the state Wednesday was a fantastic fall day with light wind, sunny skies and a crispness to the air. This was not the case in northeast Montana as strong wind created problems there. Gusts exceeded 60mph in some areas, and the wind with dry grass created high fire danger. A couple very powerful low pressures in south-central Canada and the northern plains of the United States have created the stronger wind across eastern Montana. These two storms will continue to swirl over the northcentral U.S. and southern Canada for a few more days. This will produce cooler temperatures in eastern Montana with more wind. Thursday will be very similar with mostly sunny to clear skies, stronger wind in eastern Montana, and highs will top out in the 60s. Friday will be a bit warmer with less wind, and highs will top out in the 60s to around 70. The weekend will start off unsettled with partly cloudy skies and scattered morning showers on Saturday. There will be a little higher elevation snow as well. This system looks similar to the one that came through on Tuesday morning. It will be a fast mover and not spend the entire day in the state. Highs will cool into the 50s and 60s in the lower elevations, but 30s and 40s in the mountains. Sunday will salvage the weekend with a return of sunshine and highs back up in the 60s to around 70. Dry, sunny and warm weather will continue into the middle of next week. Longer range, some stormy and colder weather with the possibility of rain and snow is likely getting into the final week+ of October.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist