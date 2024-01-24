It's Not That Cold Anymore

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Hi-Line into Wednesday.

Temperatures are on the rise as the arctic air has almost completely retreated from the state, and it's unlikely it gets cold again anytime soon. It's above freezing for most of the state during the day and down below freezing at night, so Montana is in a freeze-thaw cycle. It's sloppy, slushy and wet on the roads, windshield washer fluid is a hot commodity these days. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 30s and low 40s. A weak disturbance could bring a couple of flakes or a little freezing drizzle to the Hi-Line late on Wednesday night. Roads could be a little slippery Thursday morning because of refreezing, spotty freezing drizzle, and perhaps some fog that could leave a little ice accretion. A ridge of high pressure will keep moisture/precipitation away from most of the state heading into the weekend and next week. Temperatures will be climbing across the Rockies with some areas in Montana reaching the 50s to around 60 for the final few days of January. The next round of snow and colder temperatures may not come until the first weekend of February.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist