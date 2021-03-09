It's Still Winter, Snow Continues

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect into Tuesday morning for much of western and northern Montana.

Snow will continue through the night into Tuesday. Snow accumulations will be slightly lower as the snow melted during the daytime Monday. As temperatures drop, snow will accumulate into Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow will likely be through northern Lewis & Clark County through Cascade County. Roads will become slippery with temperatures dropping into the 20s. After some morning snow, the snow and clouds will break up by afternoon for much of the state. Snow showers are still possible through the afternoon, mainly over the mountains. Highs will warm into the 30s and low 40s, so the new snow will melt some. Wednesday will be a nice late winter day for most of the state with sunshine and highs in the 40s. However, southern Montana closer to Wyoming will have snow and slick travel. Thursday, a Canadian cold front will clip the northern part of the state with some slightly colder air and a few snow showers. Snow showers will also fly over the western mountains. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s up north to the 40s farther south and west. Yet another warmup is on tap for Friday into the weekend. Along with sunny skies, highs will climb into the 40s and 50s on Friday and Saturday. A new storm will move in later Sunday with a mix of rain and snow initially. A significantly colder airmass will accompany this system, and with highs in the 20s on Monday there likely will be widespread snow. Winter is not over with yet!

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist