It's the 49 Hour Weekend

Posted at 5:42 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 20:40:07-04

Yes, a 49 hour weekend as we set clocks back on Saturday night. While we get an extra hour of sleep, it will be darker 1 hour earlier on Sunday evening. Even though it happens every year, it almost always seems shocking. The longest 2-day weekend of the year will be slightly unsettled with a few minor disturbances moving through. There will be mountain snow showers and a few mixed rain/snow showers in the western part of the state on Saturday, but the rest of the state will be partly cloudy and windy with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few snow showers are possible through Saturday night into Sunday as a weak cold front passes through. High temperatures behind the front will cool into the 40s for highs. Skies will be partly cloudy with a west wind between 15-30mph. Chilly but near average temperatures will continue into next week. A new storm will approach on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a few showers. Some areas of rain and snow will move through the state Tuesday night into Wednesday, but accumulation likely will be confined to the mountains. Thursday will have a little mix of rain and snow in western and central areas along a warm front that will move through. A light accumulation is possible in the lower elevations. Several inches should fall in the mountains. Friday will be a warmer day with scattered showers and highs in the 50s.

Have a great weekend!
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

