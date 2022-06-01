It's the Most Wettest Time of Year

Sing the title of this article to the Christmas song - "It's the most wonderful time of the year". It is the wettest time of year with May and June having the highest precipitation totals for most of Montana. This will hold true as showers, thunderstorms and steady rain will impact parts if not all of Montana through the weekend into early next week. With more precipitation and snowmelt coming from the mountains, Montana's rivers, creeks and reservoirs will be filling up. These waterways have been very low in part because the high mountain snowpack has not really occurred yet. Watch the young children and pets around any cold and fast moving water. Thursday, showers and isolated thunderstorms will return to western and central Montana. Eastern areas will have dry conditions with more sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s west, 70s farther east. Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of the state. Highs will stay close to average in the 60s and 70s. The first weekend of June looks rather wet for most of the state. Rain will increase on Saturday, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be a wet day for most of Montana with widespread rain and highs in the 50s and 60s. The mountains will be soggy and cool, snow levels could drop below 6000' late in the evening. Rain should continue through Sunday night into Monday. Gradually the weather will dry out and warm up through next week.

Happy Meteorological Summer!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist