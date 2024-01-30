January Record Warmth Continues

An AVALANCHE WARNING remains in effect for the mountains of northwest Montana.

Records warmth has already occurred for parts of the state and unusually warm temperatures will continue for the next several days. A major ridge of high pressure sprawling across western North America will allow for record warmth to continue mainly for the plains of Montana up into Canada. Highs will mainly be in the 50s and low 60s, with the valley locations like Helena and Missoula slightly cooler in the 40s. January of 2024 is going out with one heck of a thaw. Tuesday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and mild to warm temperatures. There may be a little fog in the valleys in the morning. Highs will warm into the 40s, 50s and low 60s. Record warmth is possible again for some of the locations in the plains just east of the mountains. Wednesday will be another warm day with highs above average in the 40s, 50s and 60s. The coldest locations will be the valleys of western Montana. Thursday, Feburary 1st will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 40s and 50s. There could be three days in a row (Tuesday-Thursday) with record highs set in the state. Changes will start happening in Montana on Friday on Groundhog Day as the warm air starts moving out and a new storm moves in. There will be some snow and rain moving into western Montana late in the day. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Winter is back this weekend and snow moves back across the state on Saturday. Highs will be down in the 30s and low 40s, and some of the snow may mix with rain in the lower elevations at times. Several inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains, valleys and plains through Saturday night into Sunday. Snow showers will taper off through Sunday. The first half or so of February looks to be more typical weather for this time of year.

