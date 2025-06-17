Jericho Mtn Fire Grows in Warm & Windy Conditions

The Jericho Mountain Fire southwest of Helena grew on Tuesday in warm and windy conditions, with the smoke plume visible for miles. Wednesday will have more weather conditions conducive for wildfire growth as temperatures top out in the 70s and 80s with wind gusts up to 20-30mph. Fortunately, this fire is not happening in the middle of summer. More good news, wet and cooler weather will move back into the state in just a few days. A large low pressure currently in the Gulf of Alaska will come down into the state with cooler temperatures, rain and higher elevation snow. But before then, expect the Jericho Mountain Fire to continue to grow. Wednesday will be a dry and mostly sunny day across the state. Highs will reach the 80s, with temperatures in the 70s around the Jericho Mountain Fire. Wind will gust up to 30mph across the state. Thursday will start out sunny but skies will become partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms popping in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 80s. This is the beginning of a big storm that will move in Friday through the weekend. Friday is the official start of summer but it will not feel like it. Showers and thunderstorms will move across the state with highs in the 50s and 60s west, 60s and 70s across eastern Montana. Some thunderstorms in north-central Montana could turn severe. Areas of rain in central and western Montana will continue Friday night into Saturday. Some high mountain snow will develop in western Montana by Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday morning snow levels will drop down to as low as 5000' with accumulation of a few inches above that level. The first Sunday of summer will be cool, cloudy and showery with some higher elevation snow. Highs will only top out in the 40s and 50s, with a few spots barely cracking 60. The Jericho Mountain Fire could see snow by Sunday morning. The cool, wet weather will certainly help firefighting efforts.

Have a nice day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist