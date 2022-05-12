Watch
Instability "juicing" up atmosphere for storms, wind, rain
Trey Tonnessen examines differential reflectivity radar data signaling steady heavy rain in eastern Montana. He explains what parameters are "juicing" up our storm potential. Lightning strikes will continue as a result of increasing atmospheric instability. Daybreak: Thursday (5/12/22)
Rainfall continues into the morning hours Thursday. Eastern Montana has seen the heaviest rainfall over the past few hours, and that will continue to be the case throughout Thursday. Central areas of the state won't see much precipitation Thursday, but will feel an increase in wind as the day rolls along. Speaking of wind, areas along the high line could see winds above 60 MPH Thursday and Friday. For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for at risk areas in northwest Montana. Some of the areas included are: Cut Bank, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, and Toole. A trough and cold front that are near the west coast Thursday morning will move into southwest Montana late in the night, into Friday morning. Precipitation will continue through Friday night, with snow levels possibly lowering to around 3,500-4,500 feet. Though snow may certainly fall in quite a few areas, the possibility for accumulation is low due to increased solar radiation during this time of year; which means the ground will be too warm for any snow to accumulate. A brief ridge attempts to build starting on Sunday, allowing temperatures to temporarily pass 70 degrees. The ridge and warm up will be brief though, on Tuesday the ridge begins to break down as steadier moisture inflow increases. As this occurs, our statewide temperatures will begin heading back down, resulting in temperatures for the latter half of the week that are near or below average. Overall, the back half of next week appears to be returning to cooler and wet. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
