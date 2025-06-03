June Chill in the Air

There's been a chill in the air since the weekend and Tuesday morning was frosty for some towns as temperatures dropped into the 20s and 30s. Montana is in a cool, active northwest flow that will continue for one more day before temperatures start to warm and showers diminish. Wednesday will mostly sunny to start again but clouds will build into the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. After that, it's a nice stretch of warmer and drier weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to near 80 with a very isolated thunderstorm or two mainly over the mountains. This weekend will be another warm one with highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a dry cold front that cross the state later Saturday into Saturday night. There will be a good wind shift from the west to the north on Saturday afternoon and temperatures will cool off briefly. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Temperatures could warm even more on Monday with some areas getting close to 90.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist