Just a Blip on the Radar

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the central mountains of Montana through Thursday.

A sharp cold front will move through Montana on Thursday with a rain-snow mix, thunderstorms, mountain snow and a lot of wind. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Most areas will see clearing through the afternoon although some rain and snow will continue into Thursday night for eastern and southern Montana. Friday will start a stretch of warmer and drier weather that will continue into the weekend and all the way into the start of May. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be cooler across far northeast Montana with highs in the 50s and 60s there. Far western Montana will approach 80. In between temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be warm across most of the state with highs in the 70s. There will still be a few 60s over far eastern Montana and a few 80s near Missoula. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the day across western Montana. Monday is the first of May and much warmer temperatures in the 70s should continue for most of the week. Mountain snowpack will really start to melt and flooding will be a concern. Toward the end of the week and the first weekend in May, temperatures will cool off a bit with an increase in showers and storms.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist